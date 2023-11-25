loading…

The former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was reportedly stabbed in prison. Photo/The New York Times

WASHINGTON – Former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder George Floyd Derek Chauvin, was reported to have been stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured at a federal prison in Arizona, United States of America (AS).

Citing anonymous sources, the Associated Press (AP) reported that the attack occurred on Friday at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that suffers from staff shortages and lax security.

The AP said the source was not authorized to publicly discuss the attack in detail and spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the AP, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person was assaulted at FCI Tucson around 12:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

In a statement, the agency said staff responded to the incident and performed life-saving measures before the inmate, who was not named, was taken to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

“No employees were injured and the FBI was notified,” said the Bureau of Prisons as quoted by The Guardian, Saturday (25/11/2023).

Visits to the facility, which houses about 380 inmates, have been suspended.

The New York Times also reported on the incident, citing two people familiar with the situation.

The Guardian has asked Chauvin’s lawyers and the FBI for comment.