Leila De Lima, justice minister of the Philippines from 2010 to 2015 and senator from 2016 to 2022, was released on bail after almost seven years of preventive detention in prison. De Lima had been accused of illicitly receiving money from drug traffickers, but she was never convicted. According to De Lima and many international organizations, the accusations were politically motivated: for years she had been one of the main critics of the brutal campaign against drug trafficking ordered by former president Rodrigo Duterte, in office from 2016 to 2022. After the end of his mandate many people who had testified against De Lima had changed their version of events, greatly weakening the case against her.

The anti-drug campaign promoted by Duterte has been widely criticized by many international organizations for its violence and the many abuses carried out by the police, including the killing of thousands of suspects. The campaign was much scaled back during the tenure of the new president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

