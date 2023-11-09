loading…

The former Palestinian PM said Hamas must be part of peace. Photo/Illustration

JERUSALEM – Former Prime (PM) Palestine Salam Fayyad, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip and an encompassing future political consensus Hamas . According to him, Hamas must be part of peace

In an interview with German media DW, Thursday (9/11/2023), Fayyad said that the Palestinian political structure needs to be overhauled to form a competent government after the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group ends.

However, he said Hamas – designated a terrorist group by the US, European Union, Germany and other countries – still enjoyed significant popularity among Palestinians and, therefore, could not be ignored.

“As a political issue, I don’t see how you can exclude factions that enjoy public support like this from representation. “That is the meaning of pluralism,” said Fayyad.

Fayyad said credible Palestinian leadership could only emerge through the ballot box. But first, he said the ceasefire was currently the most pressing issue.

“Before we consider these issues, the focus must be on stopping the bloodshed,” he said.

Fayyad served as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority from 2007 to 2013 and is also a veteran of Hamas’ political opponents in the West Bank.

(ian)