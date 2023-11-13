loading…

Former NATO commander thinks Ukraine could become a new Korea. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Ukraine would experience a “Korean-style miracle” if the country stopped fighting, receiving limited protection from NATO and immediately rebuild the country, which would be best paid for with money Russia . This was the statement by retired United States (US) Admiral James Stavridis, former top commander of NATO in Europe.

The retired naval officer offered a three-point plan for Ukraine in a column published by Bloomberg on Saturday. He argued that by stopping the war against Russia now, Kiev would be able to win in the long run.

“Ukraine will overtake Russia within a few decades in terms of gross domestic product, overall agricultural output, and of course in terms of becoming a vital democratic society in which people want to live,” he wrote as quoted from RT, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Currently, Stavridis said, Kiev is not in a position to “demand a complete Russian withdrawal from its territory, touting its proposal as a realistic scenario that would set Ukraine up for success over time.

He claimed that ending hostilities would be a bitter pill for Ukraine to swallow.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin would also hate such an outcome,” he added.

“That means he clearly failed in his goal of conquering all of Ukraine,” he said.

Moscow views the Ukraine conflict as part of a US-initiated proxy war against Russia, in which Ukrainians were sacrificed by the West to cause more damage. The conflict could have been avoided if Western countries had not ignored Russia’s concerns, or stopped it in the early months of the conflict by negotiating a peace treaty, Russian leaders argue.

The terms of the proposed ceasefire, which Russia agreed to in Turkish-mediated talks last year, would make Ukraine a neutral, demilitarized state in exchange for international security guarantees.