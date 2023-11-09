loading…

Injured children cry as they are removed from the rubble of a building in the Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip, November 2, 2023. Photo/AP

KUALA LUMPUR – The massacres that Israel continues to carry out against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have angered former Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Mahathir Mohamad.

“The world is now watching the massacres committed by Israel against Palestinians on their high-definition TV screens. Every detail is shown. “The newborn baby died because the electricity went out and the flow of oxygen to his crib stopped,” said Mahathir in X.

He added, “Wounded and dying boys and girls were pulled out of collapsed buildings bombed or pelted with rockets by Israel. The injured were rushed on stretchers to the destroyed hospital. Bodies covered in white cloth lay scattered on the ground.”

“The survivors cried and wailed while hugging the bodies of the adults, children and women who were killed,” he explained.

He emphasized, “This is not war. We only saw Israeli soldiers. There are no Palestinian soldiers. Only civilians were running around in panic looking for missing family members. There may be fighting but it can only be between Israeli soldiers against Palestinian civilians. But bombs and rockets have destroyed the entire city.”

“I can’t believe this happened. “A long time ago when Nazi Germany killed Jews in gas chambers, I felt very sorry for them,” he said.

He added, “I think the Jewish people will understand what suffering means. I don’t think they would ever inflict that kind of suffering on anyone else.”

“But now I and the whole world witness the Jewish animalistic attitude towards the people who gave them asylum when the Europeans oppressed them,” he stressed.

He warned, “The Jews fled to Muslim countries when Ferdinand and Isabella reconquered Spain. They, the Jews and the Muslims were given three choices.”