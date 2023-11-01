Suara.com – Former Malaysian striker, Nizaruddin Yusof, praised the quality of Indonesian National Team and Sabah FC winger Saddil Ramdani when exploiting empty spaces in the opponent’s defense area.

This quality is not only seen in the Malaysian Super League. However, the quality of the Indonesian National Team winger was also seen in the AFC Cup.

Sabah FC player Gabriel Schmegel (third right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against PSM Makassar during the 2023/2024 AFC Cup Group H match at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali, Thursday (5/10/2023). Sabah FC beat PSM Makassar with a score of 5-0. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Fikri Yusuf/Spt.

According to Nizaruddin, this quality was helped a lot by Darren Lok who created empty space behind him.

This allows the former Sri Pahang FC winger to have the option to score goals or provide dangerous passes to the Sabah players.

Based on Transfermarkt statistics, Saddil has scored six goals and 10 assists in all Malaysian Super League matches this season.

“When Darren Lok moves forward, we can see in the matches during Saddil Ramdani’s era, when he got the ball he would go into (the penalty box),” said Nizaruddin, quoted by Malaysian media, Makan Bola.

“Only a few times will he make a pass. “So, Darren Lok’s role is very important and big in the last game,” he explained.

“As Keesh said, Saddil Ramdani animated the match well. “And I think that was a good tactic from Sabah in today’s match (against PSM Makassar),” he said when he was a panelist for the Sabah-Hai Phong match at Astro Arena.

It is hoped that the quality of the Indonesian winger can help Sabah block Sri Pahang, who is ranked fourth in the league.

In their next match, Sabah FC will face Kelantan in Kota Bharu on Friday, November 3.