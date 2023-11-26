Suara.com – Lucinta Luna’s ex-boyfriend, Alan, caused a public uproar. The reason is that he is said to be one of the adult film actors.

Along with this news, netizens became excited and gave their comments.

Apart from that, Jefri Nichol made a surprising confession. He said he had been the backbone of the family since he was a teenager.

Jefri Nichol admitted that he financed many people, including his cousin and two friends.

Furthermore, the following is a series of popular articles that appeared on Sunday (26/11/2023).

1. Innalillahi, Marshanda Shares Sad News

Artist After Hijab (Instagram/@marshanda99)

Sad news comes from artist Marshanda. Through her Instagram upload, Ben Kasyafani’s ex-wife gave the news that her grandfather, Rustaf Yusuf, had died.

“Innalillahi wa innailaihi diligent. Our beloved uncle, Opa Rustam Yusuf, has passed away. Rest in peace,” wrote Marshanda as a caption, Sunday (26/11/2023).

2. Having been a backbone since he was a teenager, Jefri Nichol supports his family, cousin and 2 friends

Jefri Nichol at the Superstar Knockout press conference in the Senayan area, Central Jakarta, Thursday (16/11/2023) (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

Jefri Nichol has a firm look and a macho appearance. Because of his stature, the 24 year old actor is often labeled as a bad boy or naughty guy. Moreover, Jefri Nichol once spent time in prison for a drug case.

However, behind his lifestyle, Jefri Nichol turns out to be the breadwinner of the family. Every day Jefri Nichol has to support many people around him.

3. Nadya Mustika didn’t invite her biological mother when she got married, apparently she lived in an orphanage for 10 years

Photos of Nadya Mustika’s Wedding with Iqbal Rosadi (Instagram/@satriodewandoro)

Nadya Mustika Rahayu officially married for the second time on Friday (24/11/2023). Nadya apparently married Larissa Chou’s brother-in-law, Iqbal Rosadi.

The news that Nadya Mustika did not invite her biological mother when she got married has recently become a hot topic of discussion. This was revealed by Nadya’s older brother, Heru, to infotainment.

4. Gus Anom has sold assets to pay off a debt of IDR 200 million to the victim

Gus Anom in the Kuningan area, South Jakarta, Monday (9/10/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara)

Yadi Sembako brings good news from the legal process regarding reports of alleged Rp. 200 million fraud that dragged his name on September 12 2023. Gus Anom has stated his readiness to pay debts to parties who were harmed by the holding of the PT Gudang Artis launch event in August 2023.

“Lawyer Gus Anom recently came home. “They asked for support because there would be payment,” said Yadi Sembako, quoted by Suara.com from one of the contents of the Kasi Solusi YouTube channel, which aired Thursday (23/11/2023).

5. Exciting Alan, Lucinta Luna’s ex-boyfriend, is suspected of being an adult film actor

Lucinta Luna and Alan (Instagram/alan.luna16)

Unpleasant news emerged regarding the name Lucinta Luna. Her ex-boyfriend, Alan, is thought to have quite a surprising profession.

Alan, who is said to have met Lucinta Luna for the first time in Thailand, is said to have a job related to adult film production. This rumor emerged through an upload on the Twitter account @RioPratama43.

