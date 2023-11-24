loading…

Former Prime Minister (PM) of Jordan Faisal Al-Fayez. Photo/anadolu

AMMAN – Former Jordanian Prime Minister (PM) Faisal Al-Fayez said achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was a victory for the Palestinian resistance and Hamas, which was able to impose its conditions on Israel’s colonial leaders.

The Jordanian Petra News Agency reported this as the ceasefire in Gaza began.

Al-Fayez stressed, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to implement his terms and the Israeli occupation forces have not been able to achieve any military progress in their war in the Gaza Strip after almost a month and a half of aggression, in addition to committing brutal acts of massacre and war crimes against children -children, women and civilians.”

Regarding Jordan’s response to Israel’s efforts and their statements regarding the expulsion of Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt, Al-Fayez said Amman and Cairo firmly reject any plans to evict Palestinians.

Al-Fayez stressed the need for Arab pressure on the international community, to stop the war against the Palestinian people and hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

He pointed out that Western countries and the United States have large economic interests with Arab and Islamic countries, therefore, the economic advantages of Arab and Islamic countries must be utilized to curb this aggression.

