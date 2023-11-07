loading…

The Israeli military has only weeks to destroy Hamas before Western governments withdraw their support. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Military Israel only have a few weeks to destroy Hamas before Western governments withdrew their support for operations in Gaza. This was stated by former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak.

Barak believes the Israeli military has only weeks to inflict damage on Hamas before Western governments reduce support for operations in Gaza.

“Listen to the public tone – and behind the doors it will be a little more explicit,” said the 81-year-old, who also served as defense minister and general in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“We are losing public opinion in Europe and in a week or two we will start losing governments in Europe,” Barak told Politico, quoted from RT, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

“And after another week, the dispute with America will come to the surface,” he added.

US officials have advocated a “humanitarian pause” in Gaza, but have not publicly threatened to withdraw support. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government refuses to halt hostilities. Barak believes Israel will have to agree to American demands within the next two or three weeks, or perhaps less.

“You can see the windows are closed. It is clear that we are heading towards a dispute with America over the attack. America cannot dictate to Israel what to do. But we cannot ignore it,” he said.

However, the former general believes that it will take the IDF months, or even a year, to expel Hamas from Gaza. Israel has made eliminating Palestinian military groups its main goal after causing hundreds of civilians to die in its attacks a month ago.

The IDF has carried out intensive bombing of Gaza as part of its strategy. Gaza officials reported that the death toll in the Palestinian enclave had surpassed 10,000 on Monday.