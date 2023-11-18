Suara.com – Former Indonesian national team coach, Jacksen F Tiago, expressed his appreciation for holding the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. According to him, many of his friends in Brazil were amazed by the stadium and Indonesia’s success as host.

“I can be a witness, finally Indonesia was able to bring the World Cup to this country, even though it was U-17. This must be grateful for,” he said during a press conference at the U-17 World Cup Media Center in Surabaya, Saturday (18/11/2023).

“Friends in Brazil send WAs almost every day, amazed by the stadium and the Indonesian people being able to hold the World Cup in such an extraordinary way.”

He praised all football players involved in organizing the tournament, including players, media, supporters and the Indonesian government.

“With this World Cup, children aged 5, 6 and 7 years, I am sure will have dreams of representing the Indonesian nation through football,” he said.

Jacksen F Tiago sees the U-17 World Cup as an important moment for young players to share valuable experience and gain capital to compete at international level.

“I am an Indonesian football player who observes all assessments from journalists, fellow coaches or players. “Even though I have been in Indonesia for a long time, I still observe from a foreigner’s perspective, because I still have a Brazilian passport,” he said.

Jacksen F Tiago also gave special appreciation to the Indonesian U-17 national team who are fighting at the highest level. According to him, this achievement can have a positive impact on the next generation.

“Actually it is extraordinary, we have to know this is not Asian football, this is the highest level of their age. The Indonesian U-17 national team faced a country that was clearly more advanced. The Indonesian national team’s hope of playing in the World Cup will have an impact on the next generation. “The progress that has occurred in Indonesia is truly extraordinary,” said the former Persebaya Surabaya player and coach.

Jacksen F Tiago emphasized that Indonesian people should think positively and provide support, not be busy criticizing small things such as shuttle buses or the color of the grass at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS).

According to him, the U-17 World Cup is something extraordinary for Indonesia, and must be appreciated with a positive attitude.

“This is the first time Indonesia has hosted the World Cup. Indonesian people should think positively, not be busy criticizing. This is something extraordinary for Indonesia,” said Jacksen, according to Antara.