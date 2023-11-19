loading…

The Gaza war is called a turning point for the best solution for Palestine. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel-Hamas war was a turning point in efforts to find a just solution to the Palestinian problem. This was revealed by former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki Al-Faisal. He also supported calls for an international conference to find a long-term solution.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal said the conflict was a failure of international diplomacy that was no longer sustainable.

Israel has carried out a brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip after Hamas carried out surprise attacks on towns near the enclave, killing around 1,200 Israelis. Israel’s military response has killed 11,500 Palestinians.

“I condemn Hamas’ barbaric attack on civilians on October 7. “But I must also condemn the equally barbaric and more cruel attacks carried out by Israel against Palestinian civilians not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank,” said Prince Turki, reported by Arab News.

Israel’s tough approach to the goal of eradicating Hamas has been criticized for causing a high number of civilian deaths and has prompted calls for a ceasefire.

The rhetoric of Israeli leaders has also come under criticism, including the use of dehumanizing language towards Palestinians and talk of using nuclear weapons against them.

This month, an Israeli minister said that dropping an atomic bomb on Gaza was “one option” to confront the militant group.

“Israel’s nuclear threat is an open invitation for other countries in the region to take this option,” said Prince Turki. “We must reflect on Israel’s recklessness and not let it pass without reckoning.”

Prince Turki reminded the audience at the Manama Dialogue of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in the capital Bahrain that the conflict did not start when Hamas breached Israel’s defenses last month, but rather had a long history, “mostly in the form of attacks on Palestinians. ”