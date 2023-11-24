loading…

Khaled Meshaal rejects foreign rule in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal appeared to respond to several Western politicians who discussed Gaza after Hamas.

“We reject the participation of international or Arab forces in the governance of Gaza, and all these plans will be trampled on by the heroes of our resistance, led by the victorious Al-Qassam Brigades,” he said, reported by Al Jazeera.

Meshaal was the leader of the Hamas politburo until he reached his term limit in 2017. He currently heads the Hamas diaspora office.

Previously, comments by Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, who called on Moroccans to pressure King Mohammed VI to end his country’s ties with Israel, caused an uproar in the country.

Mashal’s comments came as he took part in a virtual “political festival” in Rabat, an online event organized by a group affiliated with Morocco’s Islamist Justice and Development (PJD) party.

The Hamas leader called on the Moroccan people to “rectify their mistakes” and demanded the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and severing all ties with the country.

“I call on my brothers in Morocco… to turn to the country’s leadership, in the interests and security of Morocco, with demands to sever relations, stop normalization, and expel the ambassador. “Demand to forget this problem, which is not in accordance with the character of a respectable country like Morocco,” said Mashal.

“Such a move would convince the West and the US to revise their positions,” he added.

Although some Moroccans supported the statement, Mashal’s call to pressure the Moroccan prime minister was widely seen as incitement to civil strife and an insult to the king.