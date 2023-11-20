The former CIA director lands in Ukraine. That’s who he is

Kyivstar, the largest telecommunications company in Ukraine, sees an important addition to its board of directors, Mike Pompeo, former US secretary of state and former director of the CIA from 2017 to around mid-2018. What is a former head of the CIA doing in a Ukrainian telecommunications company? Will those who argue that the US has no interest in Ukraine other than the freedom of that people change their minds?

We believe not, also because they did not do so even when the former CIA agent Edward Snowden explained how the mass electronic surveillance implemented by the United States government violated the principles of democracy, was for less than noble purposes and also for the very private interests of their officials as well as for the economic control of the planet. Snowden’s story is intertwined with that of Julian Assange, the Australian founder of WikiLeaks, a site edited by journalists and scientists which publishes, among other documents, covered by state and military secrecy, revealing the true power plots of the world’s powerful.

Pompeo’s appointment, as stated in a statement last Tuesday, was decided by Veon Ltd., a telecommunications company based in Amsterdam. Veon Ltd has placed the former CIA chief on the board of directors of its Ukrainian subsidiary Kyivstar. Pompeo, who served as the top diplomat in the Trump administration from 2018-2021, announced in April that he would not run for the White House in next year’s election. A chess match in US power. Pompeo will have an independent non-executive director role to “reflect Veon’s commitment to Ukraine,” reports international news agency Bloomberg.

47.9% of Veon is owned by the Dutch company LetterOne, owned by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, born in Lviv, Ukraine. John Aglionby, journalist for the Financial Times, Forbes reports, described Fridman as a formidable tightrope walker: “a man capable of stay close enough to Putin not to fall into disgrace and far enough away not to run into Western sanctions for a long time. To ruin billion-dollar deals for two of the largest oil companies in the world and then to partner with one and pocket five billion dollars from the other.” However, Fridman resigned from the boards of directors of the two companies after sanctions were imposed on the Russians once the war in Ukraine started.

It was 2017 and Wikileaks had already exposed the crimesas well as the killing of civilians and journalists, in the Americans’ dirty wars between Guantanamo, Afghanistan and Iraq, and comes the release of Vault 7, where Assange’s association explains in great technical detail how the CIA enters anyone’s Smart TVs and Macs, a devastating episode for the US agency. At that point, also due to the acrimony of the American Democrats who represent the defeat against Donald Trump as the effect of Assange’s campaigns, the Australian activist becomes a target of the CIA, willing to use even extreme solutions. His death is being planned at the CIAexplain various reconstructions published in the journalistic services of Yahoo which consults CIA and former officials.

The US government denies it but Mike Pompeo is leading the agency just designated by the new president, and which publicly defines Wikileaks “a non-state hostile intelligence service”. The description allows extreme solutions that were previously unthinkable. We all know how the Julian Assange story ended.

