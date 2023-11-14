Suara.com – Actor Refal Hady discusses his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. He ensured that their communication was still good until now.

“I still communicate well, don’t I just have friends,” said Refal Hady, quoted by Suara.com from Youtube Vindes, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

It turns out that there is a special reason behind their good relationship. Some of Refal Hady’s exes still often deal with his family.

“There’s an ex of mine who is friends with my brother who is a friend, there’s an ex of mine who still has family matters, often meets at weddings, so we’re good but we’re not close anymore,” said Refal Hady.

When asked if he had the desire to date his ex again, Refal answered no. He believes that what is over is in the past.

“No, because it’s finished, you’ve broken up, that means it’s a sign that you can’t do it,” said Refal Hady.

“It depends on me personally, if I feel like I’m done, that means I can’t even if my family gives me information (supports me getting back together),” he said again.