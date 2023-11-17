Denpasar Voice – The former Bali United player became the scapegoat for the Indonesian national team’s defeat to Iraq with a quite striking score.

The former Bali United player who became the scapegoat after the Indonesian national team suffered a defeat against Iraq was Nadeo Argawinata.

The former Bali United goalkeeper is considered by Indonesian national team supporters to be the reason why the Indonesian national team suffered a fairly heavy defeat against Iraq in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

The former Bali United retainer had to pick up the ball from the goal five times.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian national team was only able to respond with the only goal scored by Shayne Pattynama.

Garuda supporters also asked that Nadeo Argawinata no longer be called up to the Indonesian national team.

“It is most correct that Nadeo Argawinata did not need to be called up to the Indonesian National Team, instead he was called up,” wrote the account @ngrhprtma22 Quoted from the comments page of Futboll Indonesia’s Instagram post.

“One kick into the goal immediately scored, as if there was no goalkeeper,” wrote the account @rezamahesa22.

“It’s his turn in the Indonesian National Team, Nadeo is really bad,” wrote the account @devyscra99. (*/Rizal)