If you’re old enough to remember the Capcom games, you’re probably old enough to have tried to play them later, something that wasn’t so easy until recently, but the thing is. The retro fashion has put several consoles on the market that can run games from decades ago without problems.

One of them, one of the best there is, is the Evercade EXP that they were able to test at HobbyConsolas.com and that is quite surprising, especially for the quality of its chassis, but also for power, screen resolution and battery. Furthermore, now Amazon has reduced it to 121 euros.

It does not have the catalog of current games from other alternatives such as Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, nor does it want them either, since the bet is neither more nor less than nostalgia, with Pixel games that will undoubtedly transport you to the 80s now. the recreational ones.

Evercade EXP

One of the main novelties of this console is that it comes with no less than 18 classic Capcom games already installed in its memory, and volume 7 of the arcade line, dedicated to Irem.

In the catalog there are games that have been top for generations and in fact still are, such as the legendary Metal Slughere in the original version to play with a portable console that from the first moment transmits a premium experience.

However, we have not yet commented on the best: even within Amazon you can find quite a few more cartridges to play even more games on the Evercade EXPso you don’t have to limit yourself at all to those that come pre-installed, and they cost around 20 euros so they are not expensive.

It is clear, as we have mentioned, that this retro console has a totally different use than other more modern portable consoles, which have Game Pass or which are ultimately a Gaming PC, like the Deck, but it is worth every penny it costs if you are a fan of the retro.

The discount that Amazon has applied is not particularly large, or yes, especially because it has hardly dropped in price to date, so the possibility of saving those 20 euros that it has off is greatly appreciated and helps make it more attractive , especially now that we are on the verge of Christmas, and for certain people it is a sure-fire gift.

