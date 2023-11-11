It goes without saying that within the smart watch sector, the Apple Watch is the rival to beat for absolutely everyone, although if you have an Android mobile you definitely have to look for alternatives, and there are very high-quality ones, such as the TicWatch. Pro 5, which we have been able to test with excellent results.

The good news is that this smartwatch, which is undoubtedly one of the best of 2023, is extremely discounted due to the 11/11 offers, so it is an ideal opportunity if you have been keeping an eye on it for possible price drops.

On Amazon it costs 359 euros, but AliExpress goes all out and leaves it at less than 300 euros to begin with, but you can also redeem discount codes to make it even cheaper. These are the ones that are active right now:

ES15: EUR 15 dto and a minimum of EUR 100 ES30: EUR 30 dto and a minimum of EUR 200 ES50: EUR 50 dto and a minimum of EUR 300 ES100: EUR 100 dto and a minimum of EUR 500 D11ES08: EUR 8 dto and a minimum of EUR 50 D11ES40: EUR 40 dto and a minimum of EUR 250

Shipping takes, always according to the store, about nine days, so you won’t have to wait too long and seeing that you can get it for just 250 euros, it’s not bad at all if you manage to redeem the code.

Two screens and good battery

With Google’s Wear OS as the operating system, the compatibility of this watch with all types of applications is maximized, and we are talking, for example, about Spotify, Strava and others that are completely common in sports watches.

Besides It has NFC, so you can pay with Google Pay in any type of business, so if, for example, you go out for a run and you don’t have your cell phone, you will still be able to pay at the supermarket.

That said, where it really makes a difference is on the screen, or rather the screens, plural. It has two: one AMOLED and another ultra-low consumption that allows you to make the most of the battery when the watch is at rest.

That is why with normal use, with notifications and calls activated, you can get away with four days of battery life without too many problems, which is already something more than what most smartwatches in the sector offer.

