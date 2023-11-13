Unavailable for the double commitment against Macedonia and Ukraine after the medical visits in blue

Nothing to do for Manuel Locatelli: the Juventus midfielder will not be available for the two qualifying matches for Euro 2024, against North Macedonia and Ukraine, and will return from the national team retreat. The FIGC made this known from Coverciano, where Luciano Spalletti’s team began preparations for the double match. The medical staff “assessed Locatelli’s unavailability following an injury”, and the decision was made to return to his club.