Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi, at a meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, emphasized that the reason Israel’s self-defense against its attack on Gaza was unacceptable was because of the Zionist occupation. Photo/Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MOSCOW – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi made the claim Israel that its attack on Gaza, Palestine, in self-defense was unacceptable because of the Zionist regime’s position as an invader.

This was emphasized by Foreign Minister Retno in a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

“In the meeting, I said that Israel’s reasons for what it is currently doing as self-defense are completely unacceptable,” said Retno in a video press briefing distributed by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

“Firstly, for this reason it cannot be used by invaders like Israel,” continued Foreign Minister Retno.

“Secondly, the reason for self-defense cannot be used to kill civilians and attack civilian facilities.”

According to Retno, Russia welcomed the visit of the OIC Foreign Ministers as a follow-up to the Joint OIC-Arab League Summit in Riyadh on November 11 2023. “With the aim of stopping atrocities in Gaza and providing humanitarian assistance,” said Retno.

Indonesia’s first female foreign minister said that ending Israeli atrocities in Gaza requires big countries, especially Permanent Member countries of the UN Security Council such as Russia.

“The attack on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was also discussed during the meeting. It was also discussed about developing strategic steps to realize a two-state solution,” said Retno.

“Until now, contact with three Indonesian citizens (Indonesian citizens) who are volunteers at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza has not been possible. Information is still very minimal. We will continue to make maximum efforts,” added Retno.

