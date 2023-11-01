loading…

The Indonesian government is trying to evacuate Indonesian citizens from Gaza, Palestine, which is likely to be carried out today. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi said the government was trying to evacuate Indonesian citizens (WNI) from Gaza.

“Some of these may be carried out today,” said Foreign Minister Retno in a press conference on Wednesday (1/11/2023).

It is not yet known the total number of Indonesian citizens who are still in Gaza at this time.

According to Retno, the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from the Palestinian enclave cannot be done all at once. “It must be done gradually, prioritizing safety,” she said.

The situation in Gaza is currently tense after a major war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7.

Hamas launched a major attack on Israel on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds more kidnapped.

Israel then declared war, bombarding Gaza almost non-stop to this day. More than 8,000 people have died.

Israel also launched a land invasion since Saturday last week.

On October 10, data from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there were 45 Indonesian citizens in Palestine, of which 10 Indonesian citizens were in Gaza and 35 Indonesian citizens were in the West Bank. However, since then several Indonesian citizens have managed to be returned to their homeland.

(but)