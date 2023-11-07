loading…

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was a speaker at the Women in Islam Conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo/Sindonews

JEDDAH – Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) of the Republic of Indonesia Retno Marsudi was the main speaker at the Women in Islam Conference in Jeddah on Tuesday (7/11/2023). This is proof that Foreign Minister Retno is one of the female foreign ministers who has received recognition in Islamic countries.

Retno Marsudi conveyed her thoughts in a discussion session with the theme “Status and Rights of Women in Islam.” In the conference agenda received by SINDOnews in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it was stated that Retno Marsudi raised the topic “why do we need to discuss Muslim women’s rights at this time?”.

This topic is very relevant to the current condition of Muslim women who are still secondary and neglected. By raising the issue of women’s rights, it will build global public awareness and efforts to pay more attention to this matter.

Retno Marsudi’s presentation of thoughts will be paired with interesting discussions from Sami Bin Muhammad Al-Suqair, a member of Saudi Arabian scientists; Zulaikha Kamareddin, former Director of the Islamic University of Malaysia, and Nahla Saeedi from Egypt’s Sheikh Al Azhar consultancy. The discussion will be moderated by Abdulwahab Shehri, advisor to the Muslim League Secretary General for Institutional Communications.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is hosting the “International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment” on Monday (6/11/2023) to Wednesday (8/11/2023) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The three-day conference organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) aims to explain the success of Muslim women.

It also aims to highlight their role and contribution to development, and counter negative propaganda that depicts the Islamic religion as an obstacle for women to gain their rights.

The conference is expected to produce detailed plans regarding legal and political reform, to promote justice and empowerment of women in Muslim societies, and adopt a comprehensive framework.

Five working sessions will be held during the conference, with ministers, officials, scholars and thinkers exploring the status of women and their rights in Islam, examining ways to empower Muslim women in education and work, and discussing issues related to women in contemporary society. .

Earlier, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, in his speech at the opening of the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in March in Mauritania, offered to host the “International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment” due to the Kingdom’s desire to improve the status of women and empower them in all areas of development, as well as its continued role in supporting the goals of the OIC.

Hosting this conference is part of the Ministry’s efforts to uphold the rights of Muslim women and increase their role in development in OIC member countries.

