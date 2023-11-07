loading…

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi delivers a speech at the Women in Islam Conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, November 7 2023. Photo/Andika Hendra Mustaqim

JEDDAH – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Retno Marsudi said that women and children in Palestine must be protected. It represents Indonesia’s attitude and position in fighting for Palestine.

“I dedicate the first part of my speech to Palestinian women and children. Israeli atrocities must stop,” said Retno in her speech at the women in Islam conference in Jeddah, on Tuesday (7/11/2023) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“Civilians, especially women and children, must be protected,” “My heart bleeds to see the continued suffering of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Retno said that the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and Indonesia have a humanitarian and moral responsibility to stop all Israeli actions, atrocities and illegal occupation.

“The two-state solution is the only solution. My Palestinian sisters, we will not remain silent. We are with you,” said Retno in a conference attended directly by SINDOnews in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Next, Retno raised women’s issues throughout the world, including Afghanistan. He also revealed that many studies show that women’s participation in public and public spaces is very meaningful in political life, bringing extraordinary benefits to society.

“Equality of opportunity in the workplace alone can increase a country’s GDP per capita by 20%. The UN SDGs report states that it will take 286 years to close the gender gap at the speed we are moving now,” explained Retno.

Retno expressed three things she wanted to convey at the conference. First, there is an urgent need to promote a better understanding of Islamic teachings about the role of women in society.

“Islamic teachings provide a wealth of guidance and interpretation regarding gender equality. We need to strengthen this message,” explained Retno.