New foreclosures

An increase in revenue of 243.1 million in 2025 and 486.29 in 2026. As Il Messaggero writes, this is the prudential estimate of the technical report on the maneuver on collection from real estate foreclosures with the changes contained in the Budget Law.

It is prudentially assumed that the current methods of forced recovery will be “completely replaced by the new ones in the second half of 2025”.

New foreclosures, the estimates

The report estimates an increase in revenue deriving from the new rules of 347.30 million in 2025 and 694.70 in 2026. But considering that the rule delegates “technical solutions” to one or more ministerial decrees, it “prudentially reduces the esteem”.

What changes

The new rules, we read in the explanatory report, aim to «simplify, rationalize and strengthen the collection activity», with the use of «forms of application and IT cooperation starting from the preparatory phase to the start of the enforcement procedure, to acquire the data and information necessary for the successful completion of the recovery action, held by anyone”.

With the same number of recovery actions, it is pointed out, «a greater number of successful ones will be guaranteed and, at the same time, it will be possible to reduce the cases in which the debtor is unnecessarily reached by procedures devoid of no expectation of collection”. Based on the tables contained in the technical report, the revenue from the collection from securities enforcement under current legislation is equal to 570.70 million per year.

The innovations relating to forced recovery are included in article 23 of the budget law, the one relating to measures to combat tax evasion and rationalization of credit compensation procedures.

In line with the provisions of article 18 of law 9 August 2023, n. 111, in order to ensure maximum efficiency of the collection activity, simplifying and speeding up the same activity, as well as preventing the danger of evasive conduct on the part of the debtor, the collection agent can avail itself, before starting the recovery action coercive, of telematic methods of application cooperation and of IT tools, for the acquisition of all the information necessary for the aforementioned purpose, held by anyone.

The technical solutions of application cooperation and use of IT tools for access to the information referred to in paragraph 1 are defined with one or more decrees of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in compliance with the Statute of Taxpayers’ Rights referred to in law 27 July 2000, n. 212, having also consulted the Guarantor for the protection of personal data, for the purposes of adopting suitable guarantee measures to protect the rights and freedoms of the interested parties, through the provision of specific security measures, including of an organizational nature, in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 and of Legislative Decree 30 June 2003, n. 196.».

Subscribe to the newsletter