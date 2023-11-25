Pikes Peak is one of the events of the year for motor lovers. It is that type of event that mixes the love for motorsports, the exclusivity of taking place in a unique place and the possibility of seeing some of the most curious, rare and unexpected vehicles of sport.

The so-called “race to the clouds” is the timed climb to Pikes Peak, with almost 20 kilometers of road and 156 curves to overcome a positive gradient of 1,435 meters. With average slopes of 7%, it is a place where pilots launch themselves up the mountain at 2866 meters of altitude and reach a not inconsiderable 4,301 meters.

This is important because at Pikes Peak there are real specialists who have mastered the change in altitude, since the best only take a little more than eight minutes in covering the distance. And it also has its relevance in the chosen car because, once again, electric vehicles have an advantage over combustion vehicles.

In fact, the absolute record in the test is held by Romain Dumas, a true specialist in the test, who with the Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak broke the test records and managed to go under eight minutes for the first time.

This summer, Ford wanted to do the same with a truly special vehicle: the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan 4.2. A van that set the best record in the “open class” category in which it participated. A spectacular 1,400 HP vehicle with which he managed to cover the almost 20 kilometers of the climb in 8 minutes and 47.682 seconds, 37 seconds less than the previous record.

That’s how they achieved it.

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan 4.2, a van to break everything

We have to go look for the origin of the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan 4.2 at the 2022 Goodwood Festival. There the American firm presented itself with a modified electric van to deliver up to 2,000 CV of power.

Despite the modifications, lowering the height of the body to the minimum possible and creating a body in the van that ends in a spoiler directly linked to the rest of the vehicle, in the video in which the climb to the most famous hill in the world is recorded. engine we can see how the driving is not entirely fine and the driver has some small problems taking it around the place, especially in the first corner.

With 2,000 HP of power from electric motors, we imagine that the van was a real missile in a straight line but, with the immediate delivery of torque from this type of engine, any small pedal stroke could send this crazy transformation flying.

Ford designed an electric van with 1,400 HP of power capable of generating 1,995 kg of downforce at 241 km/h. A real missile

At Ford, however, they were not satisfied and decided that Pikes Peak was the best place to demonstrate how far they can go with such a wild vehicle. For the timed climb they decided to remove a little “chicha”. They reduced the power to 1,400 HP, delivered by three electric motors.

But it was the only transfer. For the attempt at Pikes Peak, the battery was improved, the suspensions and brakes were tuned, the bodywork was adjusted to the characteristics of the climb… and 400 kg of weight were saved. The result was soon seen. Not only did the van deliver 1,400 kg, at 241 km/h it generated 1,995 kg of downforce. A real beast.

The upload video is scary. Especially the shots recorded from the right side of the body, with Romain Dumas looking for the limits. But, in addition to that recording, Ford has published a second video (which you also see above) in which they explain the modification process they carried out and what it was like all the way to Pikes Peak, including a problem with the transmission due to a hit with one of the potholes in the road.

As we said, Ford achieved break records in the category in which she was registered although she did not win the test. That made it a car closer to what we could imagine to carry out this type of timed climbs.

And why did we say that electric cars have an advantage in this area? Combustion vehicles have problems extracting all possible power when they gain altitude. The atmospheric pressure prevents the propellant from taking full advantage of the oxygen that enters the combustion chamber, losing power as the test progresses at Pikes Peak.

The secret to combustion cars running at the best possible performance on Pikes Peak is supercharging. The use of a turbocharger (or several) is used to alleviate this problem, since it controls the pressure and amount of oxygen inside the cylinder, compensating for the leaner mixture that would burn if this component did not work.

An electric car obviously does not have these problems.

Photos | Ford