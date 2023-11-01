You must have good arguments to ban a road for motorcyclists. And the municipality of Bodegraven-Reeuwwijk did not have that.

A winding road through a picturesque environment, that is exactly what you want as a motorcyclist. You can find such a road, for example, at De Meije, on the border of Utrecht and South Holland. Unfortunately for the motorcyclists, they are no longer welcome there since April 1 last year. At least, not on weekends and public holidays (in other words, the days you want to ride a motorcycle).

The residents of De Meije were obviously pleased with this decision, but the motorcyclists were less so. In fact: MAG (MotorrijdersActieGroep) decided to file a lawsuit against the municipality of Bodegraven-Reeuwijk. They had previously filed an objection, but were unable to prevent the ban from being introduced.

MAG has now got justice on their side, because the judge has put a hard line on the motorcycle ban. The municipality had not sufficiently substantiated the ban. They had only done a survey among the residents, but you can of course ban a lot of things that way.

For example, the municipality had not taken any noise measurements and therefore had no evidence at all that there was noise pollution. There was also no evidence that the motor mice cause dangerous situations.

What also played a role was the fact that De Meije is located next to a quiet area, but that is no argument for specifically banning motorcyclists. That’s a bit of discrimination, since there are more vehicles that make noise. Cars, for example.

So MAG got their way, but that does not mean that motorcyclists can tear through De Meije to their heart’s content again. Only half of the village is located in the municipality of Bodegraven-Reeuwijk. The other half is located in the municipality of Woerden, where a ban still applies. But that may not be for long, because MAG is already busy with the next lawsuit.

