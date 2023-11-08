For those who usually take advantage of Black Fridays and other Amazon campaigns to buy their devices at the best prices, the online sales giant already has some irresistible offers, for example with the Echo Pop. Specifically with packs like this one, which includes two speaker units plus a Philips Hue LED bulb at a more than reasonable price of 44.98 euros with fast and free shipping.

Echo Pop pack of two Philips Hue White LED bulb units

Taking into account that the official price of each unit of the Echo Pop It is 54.99 euros, although we found it reduced to 39.98 euros, just counting on the speakers, we would already be getting almost a two for one, (in fact, at MediaMarkt we can buy 2 for the price of one, for 39. 98 euros.

If we also add the light bulb, which usually has a price of 15.99 euros, we will be making a great purchase, because it can be said that we found it for less than half, at a price that would be around 5 euros. The price of this pack buying each of its elements separately and without offers would be about 126 euros, so our savings will be about 81 euros. In addition, as always, we will have free shipping and in just a couple of days if we are Prime or take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order.

The latest of the Echo smart speakers to join the family comes with a colorful new design. This Echo Pop has a small light bar integrated at the top to notify you of notifications and inform you about the status of the speaker and has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

It is designed to obtain information, enjoy streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music itself, or play our own music or the audio of our videos by sending them from the phone or tablet, and of course, it is used to control our connected devices, using our voice, with Alexa.

With a 1.95″ speaker, it offers Premium sound and most importantly, compatibility with lossless HD music such as that offered by services such as Apple Music, Tidal or Music Unlimited from Amazon.

Its control, in addition to voice, is very simple, with three buttons to raise and lower the volume or disconnect the three high-sensitivity microphones that integrates when we want privacy.





On the other hand, the Philips Hue bulb Included in the pack is a warm white light, with adjustable intensity and E27 socket. Offers 9W powerwhich provide 800 lumens, and has Bluetooth connectivity, thanks to which we can control it using Alexa or Zigbee.

