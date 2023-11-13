For three days, operations at the company’s DP World Australia terminals in the ports of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth were interrupted due to a cyber attack: the interruptions began on Friday, and the terminals resumed operations on Monday morning. DP World Australia handles around 40 per cent of the goods in and out of the country and is part of the multinational transport and logistics company DP World, owned by the United Arab Emirates public company Dubai World. However, the attack would not have affected the supply of the main Australian supermarkets.

Darren Goldie, the Australian government’s cybersecurity coordinator, said the perpetrators of the attack had not been identified. For this reason it is not yet clear whether this action was in any way linked to the recent strikes of the company’s employees. Over the past month, DP World Australia has been the subject of several industrial disputes which have already led to delivery delays. Since the start of October there have been several 24-hour strikes in which workers have refused to unload trucks and the Australian Maritime Union, which is negotiating pay rises for the company’s employees, said last week that the industrial action will be extended until November 20th.