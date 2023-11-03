There is a general fear, perhaps unconscious, among people who carry out economic transactions: receiving a counterfeit bill and not realizing it.. This is a situation, real for some, that causes anger and economic imbalance; being a victim of this, It can hardly be remedied and the costs of the error will have to be assumed..

For many, This means a mismatch that they seek to remedy by also doing the same, that is, offering the counterfeit bill to someone else, as originally happened with them, so that the impact on the pocket is less. But Careful! This could cause serious legal problems for whoever triggers it..

The recommendation is that if a person suspects that the bill they have is apocryphal, they should take it to any bank branch so that it can be sent, free of charge, to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) who will analyze it.. The central bank is the only body in the country that has the power to determine whether a piece, whether paper or currency, is authentic or not.

But it is important to remember that A business cannot retain a bill if it identifies it as counterfeit and its owner must ask for it to be returned, because Only banks can retain or keep bills or coins that are not legitimate and, in return, give the bearer a receipt to follow up on the status of the case.

In other words, The person who has a counterfeit bill must deliver it to any banking institution and not make payments with it, because doing so means committing a federal crime that is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.pursuant to Article 234 of the Federal Penal Code.

If the person “pays” with a “pirate” bill, they could be reported to the authorities and go to prison. So it’s not worth the risk..

