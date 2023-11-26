On Sunday, for the third consecutive day, the radical Palestinian armed group Hamas freed some of the hostages it had kidnapped and brought to the Gaza Strip during the attack on Israeli territory on October 7. The hostages freed and handed over to the International Red Cross, which is acting as an intermediary in the exchanges in recent days, are 17: 13 Israelis, one Russian-Israeli and three Thais. In exchange, Israel should free 39 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, the same number of people released in recent days: however, there is still no official confirmation of their release.

The operations took place without any particular problems, after the release of the hostages was delayed on Saturday by Hamas, which accused Israel of having violated the terms negotiated for the exchange of Palestinian hostages and detainees.

The fourteen Israeli hostages freed on Sunday are eight children and teenagers, five women and a 25-year-old man, with dual Russian and Israeli nationality: his release would have been the result of a separate agreement reached by Hamas with Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime . The health conditions of the freed people are not known, but according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, one of them required an emergency transfer to hospital by helicopter.

The exchange between hostages and detainees is expected to continue on Monday, the last of the four days of truce provided for by the agreement. However, there is also the possibility of extending the duration of the agreement, if Hamas agrees to release at least 10 hostages for each additional day of truce.