Suara.com – Holding BUMN Forestry through Perum Perhutani seeks to mold young people into the rain generation. This step is to protect the environment and in order to maintain the continuity of the company’s business.

Director of Human Resources, General Affairs, & IT Perum Perhutani Muhammad Denny Ermansyah said that to achieve this, the company supports the Green Youth Movement in 2023. Perhutani also contributed in facilitating 196 participants in 15 learning nodes, namely Perhutani East Java Regional Division, Forest Management Unit (KPH) Bondowoso, KPH Jember, KPH Kediri, KPH Malang, KPH East Banyumas, KPH Cepu, KPH Pati, KPH Cianjur, KPH Kuningan, KPH Tasikmalaya, KPH Garut, KPH Purwakarta, KPH North Bandung, and KPH South Bandung.

“We hope that the 2023 Green Youth Movement education graduation with the theme ‘Facilitating the growth of the young generation as pioneers and ambassadors to save the environment and forestry’ can give birth to a generation that loves the environment that is strong and resilient. Congratulations to all the graduates and graduates of the Green Ambassadors, hopefully they will become a generation “which always increases its capacity in efforts to save the environment,” he said, quoted on Sunday (19/11/2023).

Meanwhile, the Green Youth Movement is a basic education program for the environmental movement for the young generation of teenagers initiated by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (LHK) and the Indonesian Green Institute.

This program is a forum for the young generation to exchange knowledge in protecting and managing the environment which aims to increase knowledge about how to act in protecting and managing the environment, facilitate the young generation to share stories and exchange experiences regarding environmental management, increase understanding and knowledge about environmental protection & management and, Increasing knowledge about actual environmental issues.

The Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, added that the Green Youth Movement and the inauguration of the Green Ambassadors are highly anticipated, because in the future their role is needed as a stimulant for the life of the nation, state and society and will ultimately lead to them becoming future leaders who care about the environment.

Siti Nurbaya said that this inauguration was based on the decision of the Minister of Environment and Forestry number: 1221/MEN-LHK/SETJEN/Kum.0/XI/2023 dated 16 November 2023. She hopes that the next Green Ambassadors will continue to emerge from other environmental perspectives that are understood in the environmental spectrum. broad enough.

“Today is a new spirit for Indonesia’s green future where thousands of young Indonesians will become great pioneers in their respective environments, bringing a glimmer of hope to all of us. Youth as agents of change and future leaders have participated in environmental awareness throughout the world and Indonesia is no exception,” he added.