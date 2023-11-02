The new PlayStation 5 console, which everyone calls PS5 Slim but is not its official name, is already reaching users. The first comparison between PS5 and PS5 Slim makes the enormous volume reduction very clear. But it also shows things that Sony didn’t count, like the change in connectors.

This new PS5 console reduces volume by 30%, and weight between 18 and 24%depending on whether it is the Digital version or with a 4K Blu-ray reader.

As you can see in the images, the new PS5 is indeed much “slimmer”, especially in the center of the console. But it’s only slightly lower, and the drive creates an unsightly bulge that makes the volume at the bottom virtually the same.

From the photos you can see that you will need practically the same space to place it, both in base volume and height, so Sony has not gained much here. At least in the version with a disk reader.

This is the new PS5 Slim: changes to the connectors

The photos have been taken by an X user called @phantompainss, who deleted his account a few hours later. Surely Sony has given it a touch.

The new PS5 is going to replace the current one, which is no longer manufactured. It will do so as the stock of the first one runs out.

Both consoles They have the same power, so the games work the same. The only improvement is that it has 1 TB of space, just over 175 GB extra. But there are some important design differences, beyond volume and size.

Today we discovered that the connectors on the back have changed order:

@phantompainss / X

We see how the HDMI has moved from the bottom to the top, to make it more accessible. The same goes for the LAN connector. Also now the port labels look better.

Another important change that the new PS5 has is that 4K Blu-ray drive is removable. This means you can buy the digital version, and add the disc drive in the future, if you wish.

In this regard, a controversy has arisen, since in order to use a 4K Blu-ray reader that you add, you must associate it with the console over the Internet. According to this user @phantompainss, you only have to do it once. But there is controversy because it is not known if it will continue to work when Sony abandons the PS5 Slim.

The new console has 4 independent panels instead of two, in the case. This will allow you to make better customizations.

These are the official prices in Spain for the new PS5 Slim:

PS5 con lector Ultra HD Blu-ray – 549,99 euros PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 euros Lector Ultra HD Blu-ray – 119,99 euros Nuevo Stand vertical – 29,99 euros

As we can see, if you buy the Digital version and then the 4K Blu-ray reader, it is 20 euros more expensive than if you buy the standard version with the reader included.

We have already seen What is the new PS5 Slim like, compared to the current PS5. If you are looking to save a lot of space on the bookcase or the floor, you are not going to get it, at least with the model with a disk reader. But it has other interesting improvements, such as more storage space and more accessible connectors.