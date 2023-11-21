Get the Sony INZONE H3 at a knockdown price thanks to this Amazon offer.

The Sony INZONE H3 have a folding microphone with mute function

Join the conversation

If you are looking for a good and cheap wired headset for PS5 and PC, then you have to take a look at the Sony INZONE H3. These headphones They have a big discount on Amazon and they can be yours for much less than you think. It is worth mentioning that the reviews from users are mostly positive, hence they have a score of 4.4 stars out of 5.

The Sony INZONE H3 have a recommended price of 100 euros on the Sony website, but now you can take advantage of this Amazon offer and get them for only 54.90 euros (45% discount). That is, you save 45.10 euros off the original price. By the way, They have never been so cheap. Therefore, we are talking about an offer that you cannot miss.

Auriculares con cable Sony INZONE H3

Save 45.10 euros by buying the Sony INZONE H3 headphones

The Sony INZONE H3 are headphones designed for the most demanding players. They have 40 mm diaphragms that immerse you in the game with clear and powerful sound. Besides, support 360 spatial sound which, according to Sony, reproduces 2-channel audio signals in 7.1 surround sound. Special mention to the PC INZONE Hub software that improves the experience. This software features an equalizer, various sound settings, and much more.

The design of the Sony INZONE H3 is ergonomic and lightweight, with padded pads that They adapt to the shape of your ear so you can wear them comfortably for hours. The cable is 1.2 meters long and has a 3.5 mm jack connector. Also include a USB DAC which incorporates a high-quality amplifier with a low signal-to-noise ratio.

Auriculares con cable Sony INZONE H3

As for the microphone of the Sony INZONE H3, it can be adjusted to the position you prefer and allows you to communicate clearly and clearly with your teammates. Besides, To silence it you just have to lift it instead of having to press a button like other headphones. But what about the volume control? Well, on the back of the left earphone there is a dial to adjust it.

In conclusion, the Sony INZONE H3 are very complete wired headphones which now have an irresistible price. At the time of writing there are units available, but this can change at any time. That said, don’t forget to follow Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 live to stay up to date with the best deals. There are real bargains.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.