The battery of this remote control offers a range of up to 10 hours on a full charge.

The Klack KPS4 controller works just like the original controller

Join the conversation

The DualShock 4 is a good controller, but there are cheaper alternatives Which are not bad at all if you want to spend little money. For example, the Klack KPS4 wireless controller is on sale and has a 46% discount, so it is available for less than 30 euros. In terms of design, it looks similar to the one that comes with the console, if not identical.

Now you can buy the Klack KPS4 wireless controller for only 26.94 euros at PcComponentes. It is a very tempting price for a controller that normally costs 49.90 euros. Therefore, you save more than 22.96 euros. It’s not bad at all! By the way, it has 4.1 stars out of 5 and 75% of users recommend it.

Klack KPS4 wireless controller for PC/PS4

Buy the Klack KPS4 wireless for 26.94 euros at PcComponentes

This command is compatible con PC y PS4, and connects wirelessly via Bluetooth. You can also use it wired if you prefer. It has a range of up to 10 meters and incorporates a 1,000 mAh battery which charges via USB. For the rest, say that it has two analog joysticks, a touch panel, vibration, a Share button to share your captures and videos, a speaker and a headphone jack. As you can see, it is very complete and has little or nothing to envy the DualShock 4.

The Klack KPS4 is a very interesting option if you want to enjoy your PC or PS4 games with a quality controller that now has a very attractive price. And, speaking of PC, it is worth mentioning that You do not have to install any drivers for Windows 11 to detect it. You just have to connect it by cable or Bluetooth and you can use it without any problem. In fact, initially it would also have to work on GNU/Linux and retro platforms such as Recalbox and RetroArch.

Klack KPS4 wireless controller for PC/PS4

It is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that this controller is on sale. Nevertheless, It has rarely been so cheap, hence it is a good time to buy it. At the time of writing these lines there are units available. Shipping is free, but only in the peninsula. In short, if you are looking for a controller that is compatible with PC and PS4, then you cannot miss this bargain. Now, you better be quick, we don’t know how long it will be available for less than 30 euros.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.