Who said WQHD monitors are expensive? Here you have one at a knockdown price.

The MSI Optix G271CQR has a 1000R curved panel

One of MSI’s 1440p monitors with the best quality-price ratio, the OPTIX G271CQR, is on sale at El Corte Inglés and has a 33% discount for a limited time. At first it may seem like it is designed to play on PC, but it is also a very interesting option if you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

If you were planning to buy a WQHD monitor, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday, if you take advantage of this offer from El Corte Inglés it will be yours for only 199 euros. This represents a discount of 100 euros on its original price of 299 euros. By the way, This offer ends November 19 or while supplies last.. So don’t hesitate and get it before it’s too late, you won’t regret it.

MSI Optix G271CQR

Get the MSI Optix G271CQR at the best price in El Corte Inglés

We could say that the MSI Optix G271CQR is one of the best 1440p monitors on sale for less than 200 euros. It has a 27-inch curved VA panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. As for the refresh rate and response time, we are talking about 165 Hz and 1 ms (MPRT) respectively. Therefore, the gaming experience is very smooth. Nor could compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium, something very important when talking about a gaming monitor.

Among the features worth highlighting of the MSI Optix G271CQR is the Night Vision mode, which Improves visibility in darker scenes. It also has True Color. This makes color coverage wider than other monitors, providing more realistic colors and details. At the connectivity level, it includes x1 headphone output, x2 HDMI 2.0b and x1 DisplayPort 1.2a.

MSI Optix G271CQR

In short, the MSI Optix G271CQR is a mid-range gaming monitor that you can now get at a low-end price. Furthermore, it goes without saying that Delivers exceptional performance whether working or playing. So, if you are looking for a monitor that offers a smooth, immersive and realistic gaming experience, here is one that is an excellent option. Don’t miss this offer from El Corte Inglés and get it for less than 200 euros, you won’t be disappointed. Now, remember that if you want it for your computer it is very important that you have a graphics card that is up to par.

