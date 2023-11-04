In a night full of emotions that characterizes the Assaults phase of The Voice, we all had our feelings on the surface.

Lucas Feliz was very nervous about his performance in the Assaults. Who would have thought, because the young talent has made us all fall in love with his version of Cruz de navajas, earning him the pass to the Directos de La Voz in Pablo López’s team.

During rehearsals, Lucas confessed that he did not want to leave the team. Furthermore, they began in a way that was not expected. Instead of being in his chair, watching Lucas’ performance, Pablo had approached him and his piano to begin the rehearsal with him.

Lucas couldn’t be on a better team, that’s why he chose Pablo when all the coaches turned around during his Blind Audition, because he feels a special connection with the man from Malaga.

“For me, Pablo means a whole life story,” Lucas confesses, adding that he listened to The Cat when he felt very alone, or gave it his all to The World or Your Enemy when he woke up happy.

After all, in every stage of his life, with every feeling he had, Pablo’s themes were there for him, and now he has as a coach that person who accompanied him so much throughout his life.

Lucas is already in the Lives on Pablo López’s team, how far will the talent go? Don’t miss this emotional moment in the video above!