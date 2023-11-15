The proverb says that “the graves are full of great dinners.” Perhaps it is with that idea in mind that there are those who have gone to the opposite extreme and They resort to skipping what is usually the last meal of the day. However, there are those who disagree that this is a good idea.

Intermittent fasting is one of the dietary practices that has gained popularity in recent years. There are numerous forms of fasting, some consist of dividing the week between fasting days and days in which food is consumed, others divide the hours of the day instead of the days of the week.

An example is the eating pattern that distributes the hours of the day equally: we have 12 hours in which we can eat normally and others 12 fasting. This may mean that we stop eating in the middle of the afternoon and therefore do not have dinner. Another example, somewhat more extreme, is that of those who divide the day between 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours open to the consumption of food.

Intermittent fasting is often used to lose weight, and that seems to be its only advantage (and in this sense it is not superior to other similar diets). Although some studies conducted in animal models have found other possible benefits, such as reducing blood pressure or cholesterol, scientists have not been able to replicate these results in humans.

And how it works? The key to intermittent fasting would be the so-called “metabolic flexibility”. This flexibility is our body’s ability to switch between energy sources depending on the nutrients at its disposal and the requirements of the situation.

In other words, this flexibility is achieved when our body is able to quickly switch between glucose and fatty acids as we go from the period in which we eat to the period in which we fast.

However, limiting our food intake in this way also may be linked to health problems. At least that’s what a study published last year observed. The authors of the study started from a sample of just over 24,000 Americans over 40, among whom they studied their mortality in relation to habits such as the frequency with which they skipped meals.

And they found that among those who skipped breakfast, mortality from cardiovascular diseases increased, but among those who skipped midday or dinner, the increase could also be observed in general mortality.

The authors point out an important detail of the study, which is not having controlled socioeconomic variables to the extent that would have been recommended. It suits distinguish fasting done voluntarily from fasting done out of necessity. Needs that cause many people to skip breakfast or dinner, such as stress or food insecurity, may be correlated with health and mortality.

There are “intermediate” solutions, we do not have to gorge ourselves or fast, some scientific studies have focused on these options and a greater consensus can be found around the idea that we should “advance” our nutrient consumption.

Two recent studies carried out among overweight or obese participants found that more “loaded” diets in the first hours of the day could be beneficial in contrast to those “loaded” in the last hours.

The studies confirmed that, although there were no direct effects on weight loss (they were diets comparable in calories), the feeling of Hunger was greater among those who received more food in the afternoons and evenings. One of the studies also observed less energy expenditure among those who ate more in the afternoons.

Another point on which consensus is widespread is to space dinner time from the time we go to bed. Experts recommend that about three hours (four for some) pass between the time we stop eating food and when we go to bed. This could help us control our weight, but above all sleep better.

Finally, we can consider what to eat. Some experts recommend prioritizing fruits and vegetables and foods with beneficial fatty acids such as fish or nuts at dinner.

Being able to attend to our body’s needs is important. As the dietician-nutritionist and cook Mónica Barreal explained to La Vanguardia, skipping dinner does not have to be harmful in itself. Yes it can be a bad idea when we are hungry (that you don’t feel like eating). Paying attention to our body’s needs is important, but distinguishing one sensation from another does not have to be easy.

