If you like fighting games and would like to buy an arcade stick, but don’t want to spend a lot of money, then you might be interested in the KROM Kumite. This arcade stick usually has a recommended price of 54.90 euros, but now it has a 31% discount on Amazon, so now you can get it for much less than the MSRP. Plus, it’s cross-platform. Works on PC, PS3, PS4 and Xbox One. Now, regarding the Microsoft console, it must be taken into account that Redmond is beginning to block the use of unauthorized controls and accessories.

Playing a fighting game with an arcade stick is much more comfortable than doing it with a controller, especially when doing combos and special moves. That said, the KROM Kumite is available for only 37.99 euros on Amazon. It is not the historical minimum price, but almost. Therefore, It’s a good time to buy it. In addition, the reviews from users are very positive, hence it has 4 stars out of 5.

The KROM Kumite is a multi-platform arcade stick that features an 8-direction joystick and 8 action buttons. Switches offer fast and precise response. Nor could it be missing the turbo function that allows you to assign an automatic repeat function to any button, ideal for games that require quick presses.

It’s arcade stick It has an ergonomic and robust design, with a non-slip base that guarantees good stability on any surface, and a 1.8 meter long USB cable that gives you freedom of movement. Returning to the topic of connectivity, saying that it requires having the PS4 or Xbox One controller connected for it to work. Otherwise the console will not recognize the KROM Kumite.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get this arcade stick at a ridiculous price, you will not regret. It has the conventional layout of arcade machines and a similar layout of the buttons and lever. According to KROM, it has been designed to relive in the most faithful way the famous fighting games with maximum precision and performance. Finally, we remind you that this is a limited time offer, so can end at any time.

