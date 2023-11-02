In an era where artificial intelligence is increasingly intertwined with our society, Microsoft launches a study that sheds hopeful light on the business landscape. According to this report, For every euro invested in AI, organizations are reaping a return of more than triple the benefits in record time.

These numbers, which may sound astronomical, are not a simple publicity stunt, but the result of an exhaustive study commissioned by Microsoft to IDC. The company surveyed more than 2,000 business leaders around the world and compared the responses with the results of the Work Trend Index to draw various conclusions about the implementation of AI in the workplace.

Thus he observed that more than 70% of companies surveyed said they were already using AIand the most impressive thing is that the 92% of AI implementations are completed within 12 months or less. If we focus on these figures, we are observing a technological revolution that is unfolding at an astonishing speed.

It is as if most companies had added a new employee—AI—and this employee had started to bear fruit in just over a year, specifically, converting each euro paid by him into 3.5.

The qualification of personnel is the great barrier to the implementation of AI in companies

However, not everything is a bed of roses. Despite the enthusiasm and mass adoption, there is a considerable barrier: the lack of skilled workers. More than 50% of the companies surveyed pointed out this obstacle as the main challenge when implementing and scaling AI solutions.

Thus, Microsoft, aware of the skills gap, has already started training people around the world in AI technologies. They aim not only to sell a tool, but also to ensure that there are experts capable of handling it.

The ability of AI to enrich the employee experience, reinvent customer interaction, and reshape business processes is undeniable. It’s not just the future; It is the present. And as such, Artificial intelligence is redefining the business landscape at a speed and scale never seen before, of course, to the delight of Microsoft.