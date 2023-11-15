According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, Dr. Poonam Desai said that showering with cold water can help you look more youthful.

Desai points out that exposure to cold water for just 11 minutes a week can boost collagen, which in turn reduces wrinkles, keeps stress levels low, reduces inflammation, and can even improve sleep.

She recommended trying to shower with cold water for 11 minutes per week, saying that it should be divided into 3 sessions, each lasting 2 to 3 minutes, so that it is not too harsh on the body.

She added: “If you have not tried exposure to cold water, definitely add it to your routine, as it has many benefits for our overall health.”