Serie A promotes the #ioleggochè initiative. And in the meantime Jannik gives a lesson to the world of sport

This year too, Serie A and Serie B are playing in favor of books. In this round of the championship they are promoting #ioleggobecause, an initiative of the Italian Publishers Association, in support of school libraries. Until Sunday 12 November, we can purchase books and donate them to the schools that join the initiative. Giving stories, dreams and values ​​to students means cultivating our future well. Mattia, 5 years old from Montemurlo (Prato), has just won the award for best reader in his library: he borrowed 125 books in a year. You have no idea how many stories a child holds inside.