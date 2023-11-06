Football Manager 2024, developed by Sports Interactive and published by SEGA, is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series Reviewed by our Gabriele Barduccithe title was launched early, guaranteeing a generous number of gamers and enthusiasts.

Football Manager 2024 was the most pre-ordered game in the franchise’s history, with a record number of active players and over 10 million games completed during early access. We recognize the huge interest there is around the game and it’s fantastic that you can get your hands on what we continue to consider to be the best value product available on the market.” the team said.

Previous article

Warcraft Rumble is now available