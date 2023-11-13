A new United Nations report sheds light on hidden costs of the current food production system exorbitant figures emerge.

What revealed them was an analysis of the FAO, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, which has covered 154 countries studying the effects of the agri-food system that currently brings food to our tables. According to the researchers, the hidden costs related to the impact on our health, environment and society amount to at least 10 trillion dollars per year. Almost 10 percent of global GDP.

In particular, the most important costs (over 70 percent of total expenditure) are generated by unhealthy diets, rich in ultra-processed foods, fats and sugars, which lead to obesity and non-communicable diseases and cause losses in productivity at work. These losses, the FAO report notes, are particularly high in upper-middle income countries.

I low-income countries they are proportionately hardest hit by the hidden costs of agri-food systems, which account for more than a quarter of their GDP, compared to less than 12% in middle-income countries and less than 8% in high-income countries. In low-income countries, the most significant hidden costs are those associated with poverty and to undernourishment.

Finally, on a global level a fifth of the total costs are related to the environmentgive her emissions of greenhouse gases and nitrogen, as the use of the soil and the use ofwater. This is a problem that affects all the countries analyzed, e.g the extent of which is probably underestimated due to data limitations.

The report supports the need for a more regular and detailed analysis by governments and the private sector, to monitor the sunk costs of agri-food systems and implement measures to mitigate these damages.

Credits: FAO