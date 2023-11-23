“In the world we have 800 million human beings, less fortunate than us, who are in a state of malnutrition. A billion people who do not have access to drinking water. We must begin to think that guaranteeing food security also serves to prevent the migration issue will become a central, very powerful element for our future: it is expected that in 2070 around 250 million people around the world will be forced to move due to problems linked to the lack of water and food”. Thus Alessandro Miani, president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), in his speech at the round table ‘Food safety’ which was held at the first One Health Forum 2023 of ‘Fortune Italia’.

“Part of the solutions to these problems – he added – come from technology, part from the ability to decide to be less selfish because this selfishness of ours could have very serious repercussions on us and on our economies within a few decades”.

Miani’s hope is “that in a few years, based on the scientific data collected thanks to innovations, we can say that the right path has been taken in encouraging greater consumption of fruit and vegetables, cereals and legumes and in being less selfish, today, in rich countries, using the system of quality agriculture, with a low water footprint, to slow down climate change in poor countries and therefore also safeguard rich countries from future conflicts and future migratory flows that would be unsustainable “.