You need money? Now you can have a Fonacot loan with the lowest interests on the market, through a transfer to your bank account and with the convenience of paying it via payroll.

Which are the requirements?:

Receive income from the central zone minimum wage onwards, not including benefits. Have a minimum age of 18 years. Have a minimum length of employment of six months (for temporary employees in two or more work centers with a maximum of 5 business days of sick leave between two TCs). Work in one or more Work Centers affiliated with the FONACOT Institute. Cell phone number for validation call at the moment. Have at least two personal references. Personal email.

Documents to present in original:

Valid official identification with photograph and signature (Voting Credential or Passport). Permanent Resident Card (for foreign workers with a passport with extension).

Account statement for deposit or list or summary of movements or equivalent, must contain the full name of the worker or sheet of the account opening contract or equivalent that includes at least the full name of the worker, CLABE account provided by a banking institution, not older than 3 months.

Proof of address, dated no more than 3 months ago; Any of the following documents is valid:

Water bill. Property receipt. Landline or cell phone receipt. Piped gas receipt. List or summary of movements or equivalent or account statement provided by a banking institution. Light bill. Proof of address, identity, residence or equivalent issued by a Federal, State, Municipal or Ejidal authority on which the name and signature of the authorized person are stamped. Receipt or invoice for data service (Internet) or cable television. Valid voting credential (Containing the complete address of the worker). List or summary of movements or equivalent or account statement provided by your AFORE. Account statement of a commercial house. Account Statement issued by INFONAVIT. Account Statement issued by FOVISSSTE. The most recent payroll receipt in the case of workers who have a fixed income. If your income is variable, then you must present the last 4 consecutive payroll receipts, the last no more than 15 days old. In both cases, do not forget that payroll receipts must be issued by your Work Center. Consider that the last payroll receipt is valid after the registration date of the payment period, if your payment is: Monthly: it should not exceed 31 days. Biweekly, fourteenth, or weekly: should not exceed 16 days. For commission: 4 payroll receipts showing the commission. Seniority letter from the Work Center (when applicable). Letter or official letter from the Work Center confirming permanent fixed payments in cash (when applicable). Letter or official letter indicating the keys and concepts of perceptions and/or deductions (when applicable)

How much can you lend me?

To define the maximum amount of your credit, which can be up to 4 months of your salary, Fonacot considers the following:

The total of fixed, permanent and cash payments that appear on your payroll receipt. The total deductions that appear on your payroll receipt. The seniority in your workplace. The monthly payment capacity you have as a result of the analysis of your Payroll receipt (perceptions less deductions). The discount capacity that you want to be applied to your monthly salary (10%, 15% or 20%).* The result of the qualification of your Work Center, carried out by the Institute. The selected term of your credit. The result of the consultation of your payment history to a credit information company

