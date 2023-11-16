FOMO Gaming, responsible for causing economic and health problems in video gamers

El FOMO Gaming act the moment you watch a video game event, your eyes shine at the display of the latest video games. You’re there, excited, smiling from ear to ear. But what if I told you that you can’t have all those games you crave so much? That’s where the drama begins! That sudden excitement turns into a whirlwind of despair. You feel an imminent need to play every one of those newly released games, because, of course, how can you give your opinion about the gaming world if you don’t try them all? It is the cruel reality of a world that values ​​having more than knowing!

Little by little it turns into tragedy. Money is not enough to buy that latest game that drives you crazy, and the company announces its limited editionwith exclusive cosmetics for those who reserve and purchase, but this offer It’s only for a limited time. Suddenly, a paralyzing anxiety embraces you, feeling like you don’t belong in the gaming community you idolize so much. You feel unable to give your opinionand there, at that precise moment, the FOMO Gaming possesses you completely!

This anecdote, to which many gamers can relate, is a manifestation of the well-known FOMO, the acronym in English for “Fear of Missing Out”. This psychological pathology spreads due to the informational overexposure in our society. In the field of video games, it manifests itself as an urgent need to play a title for fear of being “less gamer” than the others, which generates insecurities and feelings of exclusion.

The human desire to belong and be connected plays a large role in this anxiety. But beware! When this annoyance becomes an obsession, the negative effects skyrocket. Many young people waste their parents’ money on micropayments to level up with other players, or suffer from mental health problems due to feeling disconnected from the gaming community, believing that playing more will make them “real” gamers.

FOMO not only impacts personal life, but also the gaming experience itself. The constant anxiety to try every title leads to a cycle of “play to play”, simply to comply with the standard. This situation is like the last straw: you play for fear of being judgedeven though you don’t really like the game.

The problem is aggravated by the marketing strategies of video game companies, which use terms such as “limited” or “exclusive” to create a sense of urgency. This makes players most susceptible to FOMO feel incomplete if they do not purchase all the content, being Fortnite a great example with his limited time cosmeticsor companies like Nintendo, with temporary releases like Super Mario 3D All-Starsthat if you didn’t take advantage of the moment to buy it, the impossibility of playing the collection became more and more accentuated.

Video game journalism is not immune to this phenomenon either. The need to always be up to date leads to gaming journalists to feel frustration and stresstrying to cover the entire horizon of the industry to stay relevant and be able to continue developing their profession.

It is crucial to state that the FOMO Gaming is incurable if the result is playing everything, since this is impossible. The saturation in the video game market is exorbitant, there is no physical time in which a player can enjoy the great variety. The best way to get rid of this nightmare is to understand that A player who savors the essence of a video game is worth more weight in gold than one who can only smell from aroma to aroma.. We are in a hurry to start and finish to continue filling our gallery with the aim of satisfying those whose gamer meaning pays attention to quantity and we forget the precious journey that playing a video game entails.