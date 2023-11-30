The rise of social networks such as Instagram or TikTok represented another step in the globalization of society, a consequence that does not have to be positive or negative as such.

Nevertheless, the growth in the number of users has caused adverse effects on hot topics such as the mental health of young people.

According to different studies, there is a close relationship between the time spent using social networks, the number of platforms used and symptoms related to depression or anxiety.

However, far from stigmatizing the use of social networks, many young people have also recognized that being present on them has helped them feel more integrated. Specifically, 52% of members of the LGTBIQ community claim that its use makes them feel better.

“What we really like is to belong to the group, feel integrated and never feel excluded,” explains Paco Lorente, professor at ESIC University, in a conversation with Computer Hoy.

Paco Lorente, professor at ESIC University.

Paco Lorente

In this sense, the platforms know a lot about the FOMO effect (Fear Of Missing Out, according to its acronym in English), which could be defined as the fear of missing outan element that cuts across all of society, although accentuated in the use and non-use of social networks.

“Today we find many more examples because the context that surrounds us is a very urgent, very fast-paced context,” adds the expert.

The new iPhone, luxury goods and the FOMO effect

A new investigation carried out by academics from the world of economics has asked 1,000 young university students about the use – and non-use – of Instagram and TikTok. And the conclusions are not very optimistic.

In it, directly relates the use of Instagram and TikTok to social exclusion or the FOMO effect. To do this, the researchers establish 2 types of large-scale effects.

Firstly, that related to product users or “network effects”, which translate into the use of a good or service for the simple fact of sharing the experience with other consumers. For example, watching a series or movie as a couple.

Secondly, the so-called “consumption spillover effect” to non-usersthat is, the utility of non-consumers in relation to the consumption of others, which can lead to social exclusion and the aforementioned FOMO effect.

“Many times this does not happen to the users of a brand, product or service themselves, but rather it happens to the people around a user who is participating in something,” highlights Lorente.

In the study, economists give a very recent example, such as the launch of the iPhone. Thus, 94% of those who did not have this device considered that its presentation would have to be increased to 2 years.

“If we analyze it functionally, what does it provide more than its predecessor, who came out a year ago?” asks Lorente. “A little more really, so it’s not worth it.”

Furthermore, the survey Compare the FOMO effect with luxury brands like Versace or Gucci. Similarly, 69% of non-users would prefer to live in a world without them, compared to 44% of users.

The exclusive editions of Donettes

Lorente illustrates this situation with the example of the exclusive editions of Donettes, a brand that has always had 3 traditional versions of the product, but has delved into limited editions.

“At some point, they are going to run out and they are going to be withdrawn from the market,” adds the expert. “Therefore, what is being encouraged in the consumer is that urgency, and the consumer thinks: ‘If I don’t buy them now, maybe tomorrow they won’t be there.'”

Returning to the study on TikTok and Instagram, this urgency can be exemplified with a question: How much money would you be willing to accept to deactivate your accounts for 4 weeks, while others would continue using them?

This was precisely the question they posed to the university students, to then measure the consequences of using and not using both platforms. Consequently, the results show a product market “trap.”

Although TikTok and Instagram have negative consequences on the well-being of users, according to researchers, each of them They would have to pay $59 and $47 to deactivate their TikTok and Instagram accounts, respectively..

Also, with a really curious fact: users of both platforms would pay between 10 and 28 dollars for others – including themselves – to deactivate their accounts on both platforms. All because of the fear of missing out.

But there is still more. On the opposite side of the scale the FUD effect appearsthe evil twin of the FOMO effect.

FUD: consume my brand and not others

The FUD effect, totally contrary to FOMO, is translated into Spanish, by its acronym, as “fear, uncertainty and doubt.”

“The legitimate or legal part of the FUD is very doubtful, because it seeks to generate fear, uncertainty and doubt in consumers, but in this case so that something is not consumed,” explains Lorente.

The expert remembers an advertisement in which Zumosol – from the Pascual Group at that time – and Don Simon, the latter, appeared. ensuring that it had better qualities than the competition.

“That comparison, in the end, is leading you to abandon one brand and go to another,” he adds.

Another example would be the real fooding movement, whose creator is Carlos Ríos, nutritionist and founding guru of the concept.

“It will be more or less ethical, we can be for or against, but that is the process: stay away from ultra-processed products, but come to my products, which are better,” says Lorente.

Nevertheless, Not only brands use the FUD effect consciously; The danger increases when this concept is used for misinformation.

“This happens a lot with fake news, at a political or governmental level. In the end, this type of strategy tries to position you towards something so that you distance yourself from something else. It is a concept closely linked to post-truth and an unethical practice, but that exists,” he adds.

In short, and as the study mentioned here concludes, the mere existence of a product does not have to be positive. Luckily, from now on, you will be able to identify if a company or brand has used the FOMO effect to sell you something or the FUD to stop you from buying it.