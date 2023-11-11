Suara.com – The aftermath of Israel’s bombardment of Palestinian Gaza caused the threat of a boycott of United States products to strengthen. In response to this, Pizza Hut Indonesia sent aid to Palestine via the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) amounting to IDR 1 billion.

Pizza Hut is an American restaurant and international franchise founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas by Dan and Frank Carney. Following Israel’s colonial actions against Palestine, the logo of this franchise restaurant also often appears on the list of calls for boycotts by Indonesian people.

The President Director of PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk., Hadian Iswara, as the Pizza Hut license holder in Indonesia, admitted that the assistance was provided thanks to the aspirations of Pizza Hut management and employees because they saw the humanitarian crisis experienced by the people of Gaza, Palestine.

“We are also concerned to see the increasing number of people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This assistance is a concrete manifestation of the company’s commitment to human values, as well as the first step that the company is taking to ease the burden on our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” said Hadian in a release received Suara.com, Saturday (11/11/2023).

Pizza Hut Indonesia sends donations to Gaza Palestine. (Doc. PHI)

On the other hand, as a distributor of donations, PMI Secretary General, AM Fachir hopes that this donation can reduce the suffering of the people of Gaza, Palestine who are being colonized by Israeli cruelty.

AM Fachir also emphasized that every form of assistance, big or small, provided to Palestine is a noble task.

“We will channel this humanitarian aid through social organizations that have proven to be responsive and effective in handling victims in Gaza,” said AM Fachir.

Apart from Pizza Hut, several products affected by the Indonesian public boycott include McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, Starbucks, Nestle and so on. Several of these brands also announced their donations to the Palestinian people as victims of war.

Meanwhile, the boycott of products supporting Israel in Indonesia is no joke. Especially after the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) issued Fatwa Number 83 of 2023 concerning the Law on Support for Palestine, which stated that it was unlawful to provide pro-Israel products.

“Supporting parties who are known to support Israeli aggression, either directly or indirectly, such as by purchasing products from manufacturers who clearly support Israeli aggression is haram,” said MUI Chair for Fatwa Prof. Asrorun Niam Sholeh in Menteng, Central Jakarta, Friday 10 November 2023 .

Meanwhile, as of Friday, November 10 2023, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said the number of Palestinian fatalities due to Israeli colonialism since October 7 had reached 11,078 people, most of whom consisted of women and children.

This condition is further exacerbated by the fact that 21 hospitals in Gaza are no longer operating. No joke, Israel has started launching attacks on hospitals and even ambulances which should be banned have become war targets.

In fact, on November 10 2023 morning, the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was hit by an Israeli missile, which succeeded in infuriating the people of the country. No joke, the number of missiles reached 11 units.