“We want a number 10 for every year. And you, in Europe, are the best among the 2007 class”. The business card is already flattering. If it is then delivered by Christoph Freund (former sporting director of the club, now at Bayern Munich, ed) in person, then there is little to think about it. Almost a year ago, Alessandro Ciardi succumbed to the court of Red Bull Salzburg. A midfielder with polite feet, he was the star of Inter and Italy Under 16. On the 7th January he turned 16, the next day the Austrians had already called him: “Come here and soon you will be in the first team.” And the boy said yes.