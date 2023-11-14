Don’t make any plans this afternoon, because Nintendo is scheduled to make a new broadcast of its Indie World, the program that focuses entirely on the upcoming indies that will go on sale on Nintendo Switch and that you can follow live right here. This will allow us to get an idea of ​​what games will be added to the catalog in the coming days or weeks.

That will be starting at 6:00 p.m. in Spain (11:00 a.m. in CDMX) and it will be better to be punctual because the duration of the presentation is very short, since it will only last about 20 minutes. At the moment what has been announced in this regard is that news related to games that are already on sale and announcements of titles that are about to arrive will be revealed.

It is undoubtedly a mystery which ones will be seen, among which there may be a game that we even end up seeing throughout 2024. Perhaps Hollow Knight: Silksong could be among them, which would undoubtedly be a bombshell for everyone those who are looking forward to playing the new installment of the saga.

Those of you who want to find out already know that this afternoon you will have to be present here to take a look at the event together with us. Furthermore, we will be pay attention to all the announcements that arise to publish them along with a summary so that you don’t miss anything that the new Indie World has in store for us.

