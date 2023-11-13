You know, Nintendo surprised us with the announcement of a new indie presentation with an almost confirmed surprise that it will broadcast live very soon through its YouTube channel. Is about Indie World Showcasea format that the company premiered some time ago and is now back.

Indie World Showcase

According to what was shared by Nintendo, in this presentation we will be able to enjoy about 20 minutes of video with information about indie titles that will come to Nintendo Switch. For now nothing else has been confirmed, so we should not miss it.

We will be attentive to inform you about all the news. Meanwhile, we leave you with the schedules and the live stream in Spanish so you can follow it this November 14, 2023:

18:00 CET / Spanish peninsular time 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET Schedules for more territories here Countdown in the videos below

Nintendo Spain:

Nintendo of America:

What do you expect from this presentation? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

